This story starts with Maria Mendez, that great mom who immigrated to this country from Mexico so her baby girl Ashley Orozco could live out her own dream. We all hope to live the American Dream and for Maria her kid needed to be “bien educado”, which means “well educated.” Ashley has been doing just that to make her fam proud, pulling down solid marks at Alemany High these past 4 years.

Ashley Orozco



Does Maria mind working long, long hours for Ashley? No, Maria has no off button. She shares the philosophy of my favorite professor from my UCSB days, legendary Farm Workers United advocate Caesar Chavez, who once told me in Spanish, “Con ganas, todo es possible.” That means through desire and hard work, everything is achievable. If you were lucky to see Ashley’s game in prep, you witnessed a fierce competitor, crazy point guard penetrator, who used that fantastic crossover en route to her way to the rack. Ashley has this hesi, then shift quick change of direction off the dribble. People in the stands just say, “Niceeee” because it gives that split second separation and all it takes is a split second to create the needed space that gets her defenders all tripped up. A-Orozco used her skill this past year to power Alemany to a successful season. Really want to know Ashley? She’ll tell you she’s a life long USC Trojan fan, which is coincidental because A-Orozco has this zest to play ball, that fire in her eyes like my girl Mariya Moore of USC who I predicted would run “ish” in the PAC-12 this year. M-Moore didn’t disappoint either. Both these girls strive to be the best version of themselves, which is pretty dope. Really want get deeper inside Ashley’s head and heart? She’ll tell you her fav song is Jessie J’s “Masterpiece.” Feel the lyrics that motivate her to be her best:

“I'm still working on my masterpiece and I I wanna hang with the greatest gotta Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no You haven't seen the best of me.”



Jaime Jaquez is that UCLA bound baller out of Camarillo High and it’s cool that we’re neighbors so I get to see his “bunnies”, vertical leap 1st hand as we play ball a lot lately. When we saw Ashley play at the Valley All Star game recently I loved her game so much that I told Jaime, actually I shouted it out to the whole gym with pride that “Ashley Orozco was JUST as exciting to watch as you, Cassius Stanley, and Drake London were to watch doing their SLAM N JAM dunks at the Valley All Star Game, real talk.” Now you believe me? I’m not just a fan of Ashley, that dynamic 5-7 PG but I appreciate her, as she’s a player college coaches are looking for and she has scholarship offers to play in college. #body and mind.100 Ashley loves to draw on paper and listen to music. It’s her way to relax from all the rigorous academics and grinding hoop sessions she is engrossed in. This girl has put major energy into her game since 5th grade. Sixx Johnson is her trainer ever since she started in 5th grade. Sixx, love that first name, he’s a dope guy who’s great at bringing out the best from his clients. I’m excited to do his story soon in fact. Sixx had this to say about Ashley, “She’s a good girl that goes at it, puts her all into it, is open minded in letting herself see what needs to come out in her game to perform at the next level. “She has a great sense of humor and you just have to admire how she wants to be that girl from Canoga Park who is a total role model for Latina girls. She has such high goals for herself, just makes everyone proud through her game and how she conducts herself.”



Ashley Orozco

Ashley’s goals? Be a criminal justice major in college, a police officer for the community after graduation. Watch out, Sheriff Ashley takes no prisoners on the court nowadays fosho! Seriously, Ashley feels motivated to be a successful role model to show that migrants have such a positive powerful impact in our country. Being the daughter of an immigrant she hopes others see she made it so the next generation will replicate that uplifting outcome. Even your humble writer E-Woods, I have family from Latin America, they’re all about working hard, coming here to America to see your kid have opportunities here that aren’t always there in your country of origin. #si se puede / yes you can If Ashley’s dopeness was an earthquake she’d measure like an 8.5. Feel the shake just now? She took the time to share her exact story and I fought back tears and almost lost it because I was so touched in my heart. I connected to her journey because I remember being young and looking in the mirror to try to better myself. Ashley wrote to me, “I started to play basketball at an early age to keep busy. I also played baseball, I enjoyed baseball more back then you could say. “That all changed in 5th grade as I met a great lady named Sara who invited me to play basketball on her AAU team. But I was too shy, too scared and just wanted to stick with baseball.



Top row, L to R: Ashley, coach Sara Marroquin, Success Prysock. Bottom: Alyza Mondragon

“My mom Maria Mendez convinced me I could go to college through basketball, get a free education. I’d be the first in our family to attend college, that would be my ticket out. I learned to love basketball and I gave up baseball and started to think that the biggest reason I wanted to be really good at hoop was to inspire other Latina girls. “My trainer Sixx Johnson reminded me I could be a trailblazer for girls in the neighborhood. The previous season I didn’t play on the team [for five games] for a selfish reason. I was sitting in the stands watching my team and a young girl named Sofia and her dad came up to me. “He told me they came to all my games, as Sofia looked up to me. They ‘both loved to watch me play.’ When they walked away I got this feeling in my stomach and felt disappointed with myself. “I then decided I wanted to be that role model so I apologized to my high school coach and thankfully was allowed to be back on the team. I feel I’m just made to inspire younger girls, Latina girls, to remind them that nothing is impossible. “No matter how hard something is, you must believe you can do it. It’s important to believe that no matter what someone tells you, you don’t let them take away the joy from doing something you love.”



Sofia and Ashley