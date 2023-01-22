Jared Mims spins in the middle of a game and it’s all “swoosh” for his Alemany High squad. He’s that guy creating offense that helps spark plug his team to many of its wins. It all exists in the mighty mite body of 5-9 Jared Mims. He’s a talented offensive player that gets after it on defense as well. I saw him recently at Cal Lutheran University vs. a well coached Oxnard High squad. J-Mims showed an array of moves to the rim and some crafty changes of direction. I was also impressed with his love of the game and his heart to compete.



Jared Mims draws a double team from Jacob Terrill and Bobby Barajas (Oxnard). (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Jared has a great set of high level trainers and mentors in his life. Like John Lucas III who has been a real one to so many kids. Jared told me he felt lucky that he could connect to someone like John III who was helping to train him. John III was recently an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers and had taken a genuine interest in Jared in an amazing way. Feel these powerful words John III has to say about Jared, “This great kid reminds me of myself when I was coming up. He’s always in a gym. He believes in himself in a big way. Jared sees that he can go really far with training and putting his mind into a true goal. “This kid has a true warrior’s mentality. You have to love that he’s a kid that also sees that life has a business angle. He knows it takes an aggressive attitude to succeed at many things in life. Life is about grinding and embracing a lot of hard work. “Jared is realizing early on in life that you need to apply yourself to find your spot. I see that Jared recognizes the great things that make a person successful and that’s really great for him.”



John III coaching at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. (Photo by Cassy Athena)

Let’s vibe what Jared is all about. Yes, he is a good baller and takes that pill hard to the rack. He pops that jumper from the outside. But what are his personal interests outside of the hardwood, what makes this cool kid tick? Let’s let him to speak on it, “My hobbies are shopping when I have a little bit of time. Life gets pretty busy since I take school very seriously. I always shoot for getting A’s and B’s in school and just maintaining high marks academically. I want to make myself and family proud. “I do like to play PS5 or go to the mall. That blows off steam from all the training and intense grind of my weekly schedule. It gives me a feeling of freedom. “I like to observe ideas. My big dream is to start a business when I grow up. I want to major in business. For me, it’s all about creating your own brand. I have to thank the incredible mentors that have helped me in this. “My dad of course, and Chris Johnson and Cory Smith of JusHoop have always talked to me and trained me like family. I have a strong village of people around me. I’m so thankful. “My journey is just starting, but I’m excited to see where life takes me because I really love basketball and I try to put my whole heart into it. AAU ball will determine a lot of where my recruitment goes. I feel confident about my future in many ways!” https://www.chrisjohnsonhoops.com Now you see people? This kid is fire! Jared is so unbelievably chill in convo. Cool and composed like a grown man when you talk to him.



Left to right: Cory Smith, Chris Johnson

He has all the answers in his mind and knows what he wants to do in life. Another fire quote about Jared comes from his trainer and mentor, the incredible trainer Cory Smith of JusHoop whom I respect so much. Cory has been grinding non stop with kids I appreciate like Caleb Foster and so many pros that manifest synergy of the highest order. I feel the smoke coming off the guys Cory is working with, because he is out to help them be fire from within and throughout incarnate! These are the wise words Cory had to impart about Jared, “I feel Jared is so coachable. He’s a guy that wants it for himself and his teammates. His angles to the rim are shifty, as he attacks the defense in a pinpointed way. He gets after it on defense and is a great kid.” I recently connected with Jared to talk about more than hoops. Why? I like talking to Jared about sneakers, a topic we both love. He really likes Jordan snakeskin retro style shoes the most.

Jared Mims