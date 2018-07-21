It seems like flashy players get all the pub and burn. Is that fair that those ballers get talked about the most? Regardless, Alexis Tucker isn’t about drama and razzle-dazzle theatrics, she’s just that old school throw back player who quietly takes apart the comp. How strong is she in games? If Shaq played guard in high school, he’d resemble the 5-11 Alexis Tucker. She has me, E-Woods, saying “Caaaaan you diiig it?” I feel blessed to have spent months and hours talking to her, discovering that she’s one of the most humble people you’ll ever meet. She’s that dope analytical person who is low key yet joyful. Just think how Tim Duncan processed the game, that’s Alexis. I dare you to find any other top prospect in the class of 2019 that works harder than Lex. She is an ESPN Super 60 top recruit who consistently trains with her dad to achieve such an elite high major status. Best part? Lex doesn’t care for rankings, just about constantly improving her performance. Mark my words, I predict history will see her as one of the best players to ever come out of SoCal. Personally, when I see a pro like Draymond Green acting “outta pocket” in games, flexing on every play and being unclassy, I’m just glad the world has that counterpart role model of grace, that is Alexis. Skill wise, she has a Swiss Army Knife of abilities she uses to carve up teams. My crystal ball says she’ll be a budding Maya Moore that teams will pull outta pocket in a jam to solve the team’s problems. She has dominated games for her Cal Sparks AAU and Serra High School teams. Since her freshman year, she led the latter to the promised land of state title success this past season, but you only hear her speak of what she has yet to accomplish.



State Champions Serra High

Simply put, Alexis Tucker is the reason I went into writing. How much does her game and mentality impress me? I grew up idolizing my uncle Arnie Klein who played football for USC, the Rams, and was the arm wrestling champ of the world in the 1950s. He was even an Olympic Rings competitor no less. When I saw video of Alexis training herself on Olympic style rings, sculpting her body to increase her strength, endurance, and flexibility, I told myself this girl reminds me more of my uncle Arnie than anybody I’ve ever written about. That’s the ultimate compliment I can give. 100. You the reader need to know this girl has a spiritual side that forms her hopes for the world. Example? John 3:16 is that Bible verse that reminds Alexis what’s most important: “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” That’s dope, that’s Lex. Hear from her adoring father Demetrius Tucker, a cool guy that was a baller himself for legendary Crenshaw High in the early 80’s, “I came to the game of basketball late in high school; I really only participated my senior season. Me being a 6-7 big man who played with his back to the basket, I was proud to earn a NAIA scholarship and play in Sterling, Kansas. “But I always wished I was more multi faceted in my game, like being able to face up and shoot, pass it better, like those ball handling skills I appreciated seeing in the best ballers in the city like Marques Johnson and Dwayne Polee. “I vowed if my children played basketball, I’d get them that head start, put in whatever effort was necessary to get them to be more of a versatile player than I was. Alexis has been a realization of that dream. “She plays with passion, never gets tired, she believes in herself. We constantly go over new aspects for her to improve on. We’re all just so proud of her accomplishments. She and her sister Briana have been a blessing as I see them mature and achieve.”



Alexis and family

You’re missing out if you haven’t seen Lex play. She appreciates her Serra High and AAU Cal Storm team she plays for, and Will Hailey who happens to be the assistant coach for both. Alexis says he’s that real one mentor to her. Hear Will’s pride in Alexis, “In coaching at Serra these last 19 years, Lex is absolutely the most skilled and best player I’ve ever had the honor of working with, male or female. She has a complete tool box of skills for any situation our team needs her for, and she is the backbone of our team. “We call her ‘Carmelo Anthony‘, as she works 15 feet on the elbow, drawing the defenses’ attention to her. This allows her teammates to get good offensive looks as the court opens up. "Lex is never too up or down, just analytical and methodical to figure out the best path to success. She’ll take that calculus to whichever college she goes to. We expect big things from her at the next level.” The reader might be wondering, why use that front page photo of a young Alexis standing next to Shaq? If Shaq was Superman as a player, than Lex has grown into Superwoman nowadays, with that super team of supporters to guide her along. Alexis’s mom Vinnie is a loving and caring mother to her daughters, a dope person who is down to earth and lifted herself out of Dorsey High to attend UC Berkeley as a business major. When I used to teach across the street from Dorsey in the 90’s, I’d pray for each of my students to achieve that level of success. Vinnie earns my uttermost respect because she has grit, charm, and intelligence in equal measure. It manifests into the aspirations for her kids. Vinnie made sure to nurture Alexis’s older sister Briana to earn a scholarship to the prestigious University of Notre Dame. When the prep girl hoop community heard I was doing a story on Lex, there must’ve been a dozen people I respect reach out to tell me “That’s what’s up E-Woods.” Try to hold Vinnie’s kids back at your own risk. She’ll set you straight right quick. I’d rather have Shaq going at my neck instead of this fierce mama bear no doubt.



Alexis and WNBA's Gabby Williams

When Alexis was younger and playing parks and rec ball, she was part of a 4-player team that played in a local 3-on-3 tournament. Out of the 4 players, Lex was the only girl on the team and looked forward to competing. Her mother Vinnie was shocked when the tournament organizer said her daughter couldn’t play in the tournament because she was a girl. Hear this story from Vinnie that demonstrates her passionate advocacy for gender equality. “I wrote that tournament organizer a letter, reminding them that Title 9 means equal opportunity for all.” "They finally came around. We all should live up to the responsibility to help women access sports. Ever since Alexis was 2 years old, she has excelled and gravitated toward sports and has been as tough as or tougher than any of the boys." Vinnie smiled and summed it up by saying “I am very proud of my daughters' achievements and I know they are strong confident young women who will do great things in life. They mean everything to me and they are my greatest blessing. “I’ll never forget one time at a team banquet they asked Alexis what she liked about basketball. She answered, ‘I don’t like basketball, I love it.’ I’ll always remember that.” One day I hung out with Lex and her mom in Little Tokyo, near downtown LA. We were all chillin at my fav shoe store RIF LA, home of 10,000 custom looking kicks, a virtual Shoe Con in a store. Guess which shoe I spied with my little eye that reminded me of Lex: the majestic and ultra rare Jordan Doernbecher 4’s with the superman logo, red, blue, kryptonite green color way. I’ve only seen a couple people ever rock these out on feet. That shoe looks as dope as this girl plays, cuz Lex leaps tall defenders with a single bound. Lex can’t be stopped by Lex Luther, or the comp on court. I appreciate that Lex is humble and won’t hype herself, so I’ll say it… she is destined for greatness.



WNBA's Aja Wilson and Alexis