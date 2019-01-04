All-American Bowl: Final decision date looming for five-star Chris Steele
SAN ANTONIO - Chris Steele laughed.
Asked if he ever fathomed being the guy who would have committed - and decommitted - from two schools leading up to his final announcement on Saturday here at the All-American Bowl, Steele just shook his head, seemingly working through his recruitment and what happened in rapid-fire pace.
“That’s the funny thing,” Steele said. “I saw Jamire (Calvin) decommit (from Oregon State before eventually ending up at Washington State) and I was like, ‘What is that dude doing? When I commit, I’m committed.’ When I committed to UCLA and it went on from there, I sort of understood.
“For me it was easy to say I’m not going to be that guy, but I ended up being that guy.”
There was the commitment to UCLA. But then before his junior season in August, 2017, he backed off the pledge to the Bruins. Then there was the pledge to USC. But then midway through his senior season, he opened it up again.
Finally, decision day is here. Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Carolina and USC are Steele’s five finalists and it sounds like he’s ready to end this long and windy recruitment.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, that’s the easiest way to explain it,” Steele said. “It’s a true blessing to have the opportunity to go to any school in the country. My decision is coming up and I’m just glad the process is over with.”
Whether Steele’s own decision-making and reneging played into the hysteria is immaterial now. It’s time for the five-star cornerback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco to choose his school - once and for all.
Florida seems to hold an edge. Numerous times, Steele has talked about the challenge of playing in the SEC, being tested by the best, how the Gators produce top defensive backs and how he models his game after former Florida standout Quincy Wilson. There’s a lot for him to like in Gainesville.
“That’s DBU,” Steele said.
“With Chauncey (Gardner-Johnson) leaving especially and the lack of depth, I feel I could come in and play right away. That’s where I am with them. I grew up liking Florida. A really rich program, really rich history. Regardless of who the coach is, Oklahoma is always going to be Oklahoma, Florida is always going to be Florida. They’re never going to bring in a coach who’s going to ruin the reputation of the school.”
The Ducks have been involved with Steele for so long and his relationship with position coach Donte Williams is crucial. They’ve known each other for years and it could be one of the biggest selling points when it’s decision time.
“Coach Donte and I have the best relationship out of any other coach, period,” Steele said. “That’s my guy. It goes beyond football with him. I feel very comfortable with him. I trust him. I really trust him and I trust that I’d be developed. I know he’d have my back through it all.”
The opportunity to step in and immediately help Oklahoma’s defense is appealing to Steele as well.
“Oklahoma has great tradition and I feel like I have the opportunity to come in and really make a difference in that defense,” Steele said. “I could help push them over the hump and instead of being the No. 4 team in the country be the No. 1 team in the country. They need a little push on defense, so I feel I could go in there and make a big difference along with the rest of the 2019 class.”
After hills and valleys in his recruitment, after two decommitments and a whole lot of thinking and taking visits, Steele is ready for it all to be over. It’s taken a long time and at the same time it’s come up fast.
“It’s been hectic,” he said.