SAN ANTONIO - Chris Steele laughed.

Asked if he ever fathomed being the guy who would have committed - and decommitted - from two schools leading up to his final announcement on Saturday here at the All-American Bowl, Steele just shook his head, seemingly working through his recruitment and what happened in rapid-fire pace.

“That’s the funny thing,” Steele said. “I saw Jamire (Calvin) decommit (from Oregon State before eventually ending up at Washington State) and I was like, ‘What is that dude doing? When I commit, I’m committed.’ When I committed to UCLA and it went on from there, I sort of understood.

“For me it was easy to say I’m not going to be that guy, but I ended up being that guy.”

There was the commitment to UCLA. But then before his junior season in August, 2017, he backed off the pledge to the Bruins. Then there was the pledge to USC. But then midway through his senior season, he opened it up again.

Finally, decision day is here. Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Carolina and USC are Steele’s five finalists and it sounds like he’s ready to end this long and windy recruitment.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, that’s the easiest way to explain it,” Steele said. “It’s a true blessing to have the opportunity to go to any school in the country. My decision is coming up and I’m just glad the process is over with.”

Whether Steele’s own decision-making and reneging played into the hysteria is immaterial now. It’s time for the five-star cornerback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco to choose his school - once and for all.