Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 10:12:42 -0600') }} football Edit

All-American Bowl: Four-star Asa Turner breaks down top two

J2qcjgk6rdoluzpuns04
Asa Turner
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

SAN ANTONIO - Asa Turner committed to Washington in July. It looked like his recruitment was complete since the Huskies rarely lose pledges.But as his senior season wore on, the four-star athlete f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}