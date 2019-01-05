SAN ANTONIO - Kyle Ford missed the week of practice and the All-American Bowl on Saturday as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained during his senior season but he still made his commitment on national television.

And USC is celebrating.

The four-star receiver from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran picked the Trojans over Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan and others who were in hot pursuit of Ford, a muscled-up receiver who was having a big season before his injury.

The Trojans were a long-time front-runner for the four-star receiver although Washington was also right there for a majority of his recruitment. The others were in and out but Ford wanted to give everybody a fair shot so he could visits and looked for the best option.

That was apparently going right up the road to play for the Trojans.