All-American Bowl: Four-star WR Kyle Ford commits to USC
SAN ANTONIO - Kyle Ford missed the week of practice and the All-American Bowl on Saturday as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained during his senior season but he still made his commitment on national television.
And USC is celebrating.
The four-star receiver from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran picked the Trojans over Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan and others who were in hot pursuit of Ford, a muscled-up receiver who was having a big season before his injury.
The Trojans were a long-time front-runner for the four-star receiver although Washington was also right there for a majority of his recruitment. The others were in and out but Ford wanted to give everybody a fair shot so he could visits and looked for the best option.
That was apparently going right up the road to play for the Trojans.
HOW IT HELPS USC
Ford is a muscular, physical receiver who also has speed so he can play all over the field and he has a college-ready body. With the Trojans being loaded at wide receiver, Ford might not be utilized immediately but if he’s needed, the four-star standout could provide a much-needed spark in USC’s offense. With new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury planning to throw the ball a lot more, that has to be music to Ford’s ears as a receiver.
HOW IT HURTS OTHERS
Washington did such an outstanding job recruiting in Southern California especially in the 2018 class that the momentum could have continued in 2019 by landing Ford, who loves the coaching staff there and had a great time on his visit. A player with his skills, he could have made an early impact for the Huskies and given them a physical outside receiver. Washington was most in contention for his services but he would have been a great addition at Oregon, Colorado, Michigan and anywhere else as well.