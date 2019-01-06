CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Antonio Alfano

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 100 of the top football prospects took part in the 2019 All-American Bowl, providing one last evaluation opportunity before the final rankings for the class are cemented. Here is a look at those who improved their stock and those whose stock is falling after the week in San Antonio. MORE FROM THE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: The Gorney Awards | Stock report from Saturday's game | Winners and losers from Saturday's game

STOCK UP

Alfano just made the move up to five stars in the most recent update of the Rivals100 and there is not much more room for the Alabama signee to move up, but he deserves mention here because arguably no one was better this week than the New Jersey native. Alfano was actually one of the smaller defensive tackles in the game, but offensive linemen could not keep him out of the backfield. The impressive performance was capped when he registered a sack among several tackles in the game.

*****

Marcel Brooks

The leading tackler by a wide margin in Saturday’s game, Brooks had an outstanding second half of the week in San Antonio. A tall and lean outside linebacker prospect who should have plenty of room on his frame to add weight without sacrificing speed, Brooks plays sideline to sideline and is as effective in run defense as he is in pass coverage. Linebackers are not usually known as the playmakers of a defense, but this future LSU Tiger has a knack for making big plays.

*****

Charles Cross

Cross earned mention in our last three stock reports of the week, including for the game, where he was our top overall performer on the offensive line. Tall and lean with quick feet and improving technique, Cross has a huge upside at the position for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. While he will benefit from added weight and the strength that comes with it, Cross held up pretty well at the point of attack against some outstanding defensive ends, including a few who outweighed him.

*****

Mohamaud Diabate

This may be a surprise inclusion on the list, as Diabate was not featured on any of the individual daily stock reports, but the Florida signee was considered for the list almost every day and his total body of work earns him recognition here. Physically and style-wise, Diabate is very similar to Rivals100 defensive end Khris Bogle, but he outperformed Bogle this week. He is an explosive edge rusher who beat some very talented offensive tackles to wreak havoc in the opposition’s backfield.

*****

Christopher Hinton

After losing his fifth star following senior season evaluation, Hinton served notice he was ready to move back into elite territory with his play in San Antonio this week. Position questions have hovered over Hinton during his high school career, but the Michigan signee left little doubt he can be a dominant defensive lineman. He has an explosive first step, plays with great pad level and has active hands. He finished off his All-American Bowl experience by recovering a fumble in Saturday’s game.

*****

Drake Jackson

In a preview of potential future rivalry game match-ups Jackson, a USC signee, got the best of Notre Dame offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic in Saturday’s game, registering two sacks and ruining what had been an otherwise good week for Kristofic. Jackson is a load to handle off the edge, bringing an explosive first step and building up a lot of momentum by the time offensive tackles are able to engage. He appeared multiple times in the Stock Up category this week.

*****

Cornelius Johnson

One of the three-star prospects participating in this year’s All-American Bowl, Johnson was a prospect who caught our attention immediately on day one with his size and skill set. He finished out the week strong too, catching two touchdown passes in the game, both of which came via great routes. Johnson has great size for the position and the future Michigan Wolverine also proved to be a sure-handed receiver who can consistently create separation.

*****

DeMarin Leal

If we had to name a top performer of the week, it would probably come down to either Leal or Antonio Alfano. It was a strong group of defensive linemen in San Antonio this week, and Leal was at the top of that group. The Texas A&M signee has a powerful build that can battle with any offensive lineman, but we also saw an unusual level of athleticism from a player of his size. He was dominant all week in practices and he carried that over to the game, where he was constantly in the backfield.

*****

Puka Nacua

Like Diabate, Nacua did not appear on any of the individual daily stock reports, but he was strongly considered for several and his total body of work for the week deserves recognition. Nacua was able to perform on the big stage like he had all week in practice, registering three receptions for 55 yards. There is not one particular skill that stands out with the future USC Trojan’s game; he is just an all-around solid wide receiver who made a case for Rivals250 consideration.

*****

Byron Young

One of the few unsigned prospects participating in this All-American Bowl, it is easy to see why so many schools are holding spots open for Young into the late signing period. Listed as a strongside end, Young primarily lined up at the three-technique defensive tackle role for the East team and showed very well in that role. Young has that skill set that works heads up on the tackle or inside, and his versatility is complemented by the fact that he is a very talented defender.

STOCK DOWN

At one time Crouch was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class, but this week did not help assuage the concerns that recently led to him losing his fifth star. There always seems to be something with Crouch that prevents him from playing, or playing at his best. This week we barely saw him on day one of practices before he left with a shoulder injury, never to return. We had a lot of remaining questions with Crouch going into the week, and it looks like those will remain unanswered.

*****

A player of Groulx’s skill set has to be ultra-productive to justify a high ranking like Rivals100, and we just did not see that this week. In comparison, Wandale Robinson brings many of the same qualities to the table that Groulx does, and Robinson made tons of plays both in the week of practices and in the game. It was a quiet week for Groulx, though, who finished without a catch in Saturday’s All-American Bowl.

*****