News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 12:08:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Amari Bailey dishes on Bronny James, super team in L.A.

K9aqt6ef2cfjzpm9luyf
Amari Bailey
Krysten Peek • Basketball Recruiting
@KP_Rivals
Basketball contributor
Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).

Colorado Springs, Colo. - Class of 2022 guard Amari Bailey is part of the Sierra Canyon high school super team in Los Angeles, along with Bronny James, Ziare Wade, Terren Frank and five-stars Ziair...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}