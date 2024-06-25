Advertisement
Published Jun 25, 2024
Analysis: Beavers Getting High-Level Athlete In WR Elijah Washington
Brenden Slaughter & Dylan Callaghan-Croley
BeaversEdge.com Staff

With Oregon State recently landing Oakland (CA) wide receiver Elijah Washington, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!

school logo
profile image
5.5
rating
-
natl
-
st
-
pos
Ellijah
Washington
5.5
rating
5'11"|175 lbs|WR
Castlemont
Oakland, CA
Class of 2025
school logo
verbal
6/9/2024

Washington's Fit In Oregon State's Offense

With the Beavers not having any senior wide receivers entering the 2024 campaign, Washington figures to join a relatively crowded room when he arrives.

However, given how the Beavers want to tweak their offense under new offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, I wouldn't be surprised if they call Washington's name relatively early in his collegiate career as he's got solid size and could even work as a kick/punt returner early in his career.

Compared to the previous OSU offensive units, Gunderson and Co. have made no qualms about wanting to have a better and more consistent passing offense. It's arguably been the Achilles heel of the Beaver offense the past few seasons, and it's been a big point of emphasis from Trent Bray to Gunderson, who he's charged with leading the transition.

