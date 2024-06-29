Glass had a classic West Coast regional recruitment for the most part. On top of his offer from Oregon State, he also held offers from Arizona, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, and Washington State.

The Beavers were a program that stood out for Glass for quite a while and was the only official visit he took when he made one on May 17. He committed to the Beavers just a few days after that official visit.