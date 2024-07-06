Analysis: QB Deagan Rose Is A Big Recruiting Win For Oregon State
On Friday, Oregon State got their 2026 recruiting class started with a big pickup by landing 2026 quarterback Deagan Rose out of Clovis, California.
The 6-foot-2 signal caller chose the Ducks over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Houston, Iowa State, Oregon, Utah, and Virginia Tech.
A Building Block In 2026 & At QB
Landing a marquee quarterback to build a recruiting class around is easier said than done but that's exactly what Oregon State, head coach Trent Bray, and offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson did in securing a pledge from 2026 quarterback Deagan Rose.
He gives the Beavers a terrific starting point in the '26 class and he may become a catalyst for recruiting other guys to come and join him as well.
The Beavers haven't typically had a quarterback locked in this far down the road in some time, and that says a ton about the vision the coaching staff sold him on and how he feels he fits in Corvallis and with the program.
Considering that he won't arrive until the spring or summer of 2026, the quarterback position will look a bit different as by then Gevani McCoy and Ben Gulbranson will have exhausted their eligibility, with Gabarri Johnson and Kallen Gutridge as the scholarship QBs on the roster.
What Does It Mean For 2025 Recruiting?
