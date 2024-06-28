Oregon five-star running back commit Jordon Davison just wrapped up a busy summer by competing at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, Florida, this week before announcing his Ducks decision on Friday back home at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Davison is ranked the No. 2 RB and No. 18 overall national prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, making this a major win for Oregon as it beat out Alabama, Michigan and many others for his commitment.

