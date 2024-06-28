ANALYSIS: What makes Ducks five-star RB commit Jordon Davison elite?
Oregon five-star running back commit Jordon Davison just wrapped up a busy summer by competing at the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, Florida, this week before announcing his Ducks decision on Friday back home at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.
Davison is ranked the No. 2 RB and No. 18 overall national prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, making this a major win for Oregon as it beat out Alabama, Michigan and many others for his commitment.
RELATED: Jordon Davison discusses Oregon commitment decision | How Dan Lanning rallied Davison's Ducks recruitment
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down what makes Davison such an elite prospect ...
How big of a recruiting win is this for Oregon?
Gorney: "It's huge, and it kind of speaks to Dan Lanning and his staff's ability to be persistent and kind of not take no for an answer. They've won recruiting battles in the past like this, they'll continue to win recruiting battles like this. I don't want to say Davison kind of fell into their arms, but he did. He and Ohio State parted ways, and it looked like he was going to go to Ohio State -- Oregon was always still there. They didn't give up, they didn't move on, they continued to recruit him and that's huge.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news