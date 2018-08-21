APB Giles Jackson breaks down why he postponed decision
Giles Jackson was only days away from his pledge.The three-star all-purpose back set Aug. 24 as his commitment date but on Sunday the Oakley (Calif.) Freedom standout said he wanted to postpone his...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news