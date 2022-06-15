Arizona adds key commitment from California two-way playmaker Solomon Davis

Once Solomon Davis was on Arizona's radar he became a top priority. The high three-star athlete recruit from Charter Oak High School in Covina, California felt that, and the Wildcats never let up. That played a key role in eventually putting Arizona as the team to beat in his recruitment.

Davis used his first official visit on a trip to UA over the weekend and committed to the program before revealing his decision to the public on Wednesday. The two-way athlete is expected to join the Wildcats as a cornerback, and all the pieces line up for him to make the call in favor of UA.

“I feel like coach [Jedd] Fisch is doing a great job up there, especially seeing how the recruiting class went last year” Solomon said this spring. “I just feel overall Arizona is doing it different from other schools. They’re just doing their job very well, they’re recruiting very well.

“I had a great time, my family and I, when we were up there. The hospitality of the staff was amazing, the atmosphere was amazing.”