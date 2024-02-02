Brayden Burries has not been in a rush to make any kind of decision in his recruitment. He has let his family handle many of the conversations and logistics while he focuses on his development and current junior season at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, California.

The 2025 recruit has, however, had his eye on taking a return visit to Arizona as part of the next steps in the process. The Wildcats have been active in his recruitment going back to the summer, and he eventually added an offer from the program after head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff watched the 6-foot-5 guard extensively over the spring and summer recruiting season.

Friday, Burries announced that he will be taking a visit to Arizona this weekend when the Wildcats host Stanford. UA 2024 signee Carter Bryant is also making the trek to Tucson for an official visit with his future team, and the duo from California's Inland Empire are no strangers.