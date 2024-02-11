Last weekend, the Wildcats hosted the 19th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class on an official visit as Burries began the next phase of his recruitment. The four-star recruit has already made several recruiting trips at this point in his high school career, but getting back to Tucson for an official visit was important.

Burries made the trip alongside Arizona signee Carter Bryant, whom the 2025 recruit has called his best friend. It was a productive stay in the desert for Burries, who was able to become more familiar with Tommy Lloyd and the other coaches at UA.

"It was a good visit," Burries told GOAZCATS.com. "Coach Lloyd and his coaching staff treated me well, my family well, out there. I feel like they're a great school. It could possibly be where I go. I don't know yet."

Though they are in different classes, it was helpful to have Bryant by his side during the weekend stay at Arizona. Burries understands that he has his own check list to go through before arriving at a decision, but having Bryant as a sounding board during the trip certainly seemed to be helpful.