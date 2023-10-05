Arkansas basketball landed its second recruit in the 2024 class on Thursday as four-star Isaiah Elohim announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-5 guard completed an official visit to Fayetteville in mid-September. Shortly after his visit, Elohim announced a top three including the Razorbacks, Villanova and Kansas, with the intention of announcing his decision in the week-plus following.

Elohim is the No. 34 recruit in the 2024 class, giving Arkansas two players ranked in the top-50 in the 2024 class. Fellow commit Jalen Shelley checks in at No. 46.

The Razorbacks have more targets they are working on in the class, as well. Four-star wing Rakease Passmore initially had a visit scheduled for the Red-White game on Oct. 4th, but that trip was cancelled and he visited Kansas on that day instead.

At this moment, Tre Johnson has an official visit scheduled for October 20th. A five-star and No. 4 player in the class, Johnson is high on the priority list, as well as five-star Karter Knox and four-star Jase Richardson, who currently do not have visits scheduled.

There is a possibility Arkansas finishes with just two recruits in the 2024 class, but the high quality of players makes up for the low quantity. The Razorback also signed two four-star freshmen in the 2023 class in Baye Fall and Layden Blocker.

Elohim becomes the ninth four-star prospect to commit to Musselman since he took over in April 2019. Musselman has also signed three five-stars and three three-stars during his time in Fayetteville.