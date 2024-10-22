Arkansas lands commitment from 2025 California tight end

in other news
Border League: Top performers from day two
Two of the standouts were 2025 SG Brayden Burries (Roosevelt) and 2026 SG Brandon McCoy.Jr. (St. John Bosco)
Scouting Report: DT Tomuhini Topui
Here is an extensive scouting report on new Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui by Rivals Oregon publisher Scott Reed.
Four-star forward Chris Nwuli eager headed into Sunday decision
Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) knows it’s time and he will announce his college commitment at The Border League on Sunday.
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
Who's the next great Alabama DB from CA, the next 1,000-yd rusher at Ore., & the next great Polynesian LB at Notre Dame?
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend
QB Brady Edmunds (Huntington Beach) visits Texas & it's the Longhorns' chance to rise to the top of his list of three.
in other news
Border League: Top performers from day two
Two of the standouts were 2025 SG Brayden Burries (Roosevelt) and 2026 SG Brandon McCoy.Jr. (St. John Bosco)
Scouting Report: DT Tomuhini Topui
Here is an extensive scouting report on new Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui by Rivals Oregon publisher Scott Reed.
Four-star forward Chris Nwuli eager headed into Sunday decision
Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) knows it’s time and he will announce his college commitment at The Border League on Sunday.
Fresh off an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend, 2025 two-star tight end Gavin Garretson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday morning.
Garretson had been committed to San Diego State, but reopened his recruitment Monday evening after he watched the Razorbacks take on the LSU Tigers.
A 6-foot-7, 240-pound athlete out of Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California, Garretson holds offers from California, San Diego State, Idaho, New Mexico State and others.
Through six games as a senior for Pleasant Valley, Garretson has hauled in nine passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, he snatched 20 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.
Garretson's commitment brings Arkansas to 23 in the class of 2025, and he is the first tight end to join the Razorbacks in the class.