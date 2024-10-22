Advertisement

Published Oct 22, 2024
Arkansas lands commitment from 2025 California tight end
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Fresh off an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend, 2025 two-star tight end Gavin Garretson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday morning.

Garretson had been committed to San Diego State, but reopened his recruitment Monday evening after he watched the Razorbacks take on the LSU Tigers.

A 6-foot-7, 240-pound athlete out of Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California, Garretson holds offers from California, San Diego State, Idaho, New Mexico State and others.

Through six games as a senior for Pleasant Valley, Garretson has hauled in nine passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior, he snatched 20 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

Garretson's commitment brings Arkansas to 23 in the class of 2025, and he is the first tight end to join the Razorbacks in the class.

