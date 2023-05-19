The term “quarterback-friendly systems” has been used about Underwood’s recruitment, and the feeling is that Ohio State, LSU and USC are the three programs that fit that model right now for the five-star standout from Belleville, Mich. A recent visit to Columbus definitely was huge, but the Tigers and the Trojans hold a lot of weight as well. Of course, Michigan and Michigan State are going to play incredibly important roles in Underwood’s recruitment as well and he could easily pick one of those schools.

*****

Tennessee is going to be a major contender for the in-state prospect at Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy, and coach Josh Heupel’s offense is going to be a big draw. MacIntyre is a Vanderbilt legacy since his grandfather coached the team and that will be a big consideration, but the Commodores will have significant SEC challengers as well. Alabama and LSU will be two of them, along with Georgia and Michigan.

*****

Alabama has to like its position with the in-state prospect as the Saraland, Ala., standout has been recruited by the Crimson Tide, although many others are in hot pursuit as well. What could also give Alabama an edge here is that five-star receiver and Saraland teammate Ryan Williams is already committed. Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and others like Texas and Texas A&M remain in the mix as well.

*****

Alabama will be a team to watch since the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County standout hit it off with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during a recent visit, but Clemson is also pushing very hard as Hill has met with new OC Garrett Riley and there is definitely a connection there. Ole Miss is a school Hill has talked up a lot, along with Ohio State and Florida. Georgia has seemed to cool on Hill, who has connections to the school, so that doesn’t seem like a real option at this point.

*****

Arizona State will definitely be a school to watch for the kid better known as ‘Butter,’ especially because of coach Kenny Dillingham’s success with quarterbacks at previous stops. But Tennessee, Miami and Texas A&M should also be watched.

*****

The Findlay, Ohio, four-star quarterback is touring the country and seeing programs from coast to coast, but the word is that Georgia is the early leader and that he absolutely loved his time in Athens. This gets a little more complicated because his brother, Luke, just signed in Ohio State’s 2022 class, so the two would have an opportunity to play together in Columbus, but the Bulldogs currently hold the edge over many others.

*****

Kritza has transferred again, now leaving Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic and landing at Miami Central, which could be a massive boon to his recruitment as well. It’s no secret the Hurricanes have become a major player in Kritza’s recruitment - and possibly the early leader - especially after hitting it off with coach Mario Cristobal recently. Texas A&M is also very high for Kritza, along with Oregon, USC, Florida State and others.

*****

New offers have come in from Oregon, Texas A&M and others in recent days, but Penn State is still believed to be the frontrunner in his recruitment. The four-star from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding could see four-star Michael Van Buren’s decision this weekend - believed to be Oregon - and that could influence him, but it very much looks like the Nittany Lions hold the early edge.

*****

Bachmeier’s recruitment is really just starting to take off and the four-star quarterback who put up huge numbers at Murrieta Valley (Calif.) last season doesn’t talk much about recruiting, but Stanford should be one school to watch. His brother, Tiger, just signed with the Cardinal, but Oregon and others should also be watched early on.

*****

Things are really starting to pick up for the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star after multiple programs have stopped by his school recently, with new offers from Oregon State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Arizona State could be another school to watch early on, as Lateef knows the history of first-year coach Kenny Dillingham, but things are just starting to get busy.

*****

The feeling at this point is that Ole Miss is the frontrunner for the in-state four-star from Madison (Miss.) St. Joseph Catholic as Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon and others stay involved in his recruitment. LSU has been the dream school for Picarella, so if the Tigers get involved then things could get really interesting.

*****

Kentucky was considered one of the schools to watch for Saunders, but going there now seems unlikely after Cutter Boley’s commitment as many others are pursuing the Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt stat machine. Iowa and Miami just offered, and there has been a lot of talk about Texas A&M. Nebraska absolutely intrigues him and could be moving up the list, and if Clemson ends up offering the Tigers would emerge as a real contender as well. There is still not a great feel on which way Saunders’ recruitment will break.

*****

Smith has now transferred to San Diego Lincoln - his father’s alma mater. He just returned from another trip to Oregon - his father’s alma mater. Could this be shaping up too easily? The Ducks are definitely considered an early frontrunner for Smith, whose father starred in Eugene and then was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, although Florida, Washington and others are involved.

*****

Arizona State and TCU have been making a big effort with the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon quarterback, but things are still in the early stages here since his team is loaded and a lot of college coaches will be stopping by his school in the coming months. Becker has wanted to see schools across the Midwest, including Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan and then also West programs like Stanford, Oregon and Washington.

*****

Tennessee is going to play a significant role in Knight’s recruitment since he loves the Vols' offense so much and the Lucedale (Miss.) George County dual-threat could stay in the SEC and be closer to home. But Notre Dame is also making a significant run at Knight and he sees a big opportunity in South Bend. Those two schools probably look best right now, and then Ole Miss will definitely play a big factor here as well.

*****

Chambers’ recruitment is a blank slate and a wide-open book right now. Charlotte has offered and many schools are showing interest but have not pulled the trigger yet. After a move from Chesterfield, S.C., to Monroe, N.C., anything could still happen when it comes to the talented signal-caller.

*****

There is going to be a significant draw to Michigan State because his brother, Jack, plays for the Spartans, but Nebraska and Wisconsin recently offered and there has been some early chatter about Florida State making a big impression early on. It feels like the very early stages still for the Milton, Ga., four-star standout.

*****