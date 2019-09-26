There has been a lot of talk recently about the top quarterbacks in this class - D.J. Uiagalelei and Bryce Young - especially since Young flipped his commitment from USC to Alabama. Uiagalelei is having a fantastic senior season at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco but his recruitment has been dormant since he committed to Clemson in May. The five-star and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class has shown no serious interest in any other program since committing to the Tigers. Young, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class, is also having a terrific senior year, especially in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s dismantling of fellow powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances recently. That game was supposed to be a back-and-forth battle, but Young was phenomenal, rushed for four touchdowns and turned it into a snoozer.

Now that Young is committed to the Crimson Tide after a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, the two top-ranked quarterbacks in the country are committed to schools that compete for the national championship every season. And both are going into relatively good situations. It’s expected that Uiagalelei will sit behind another former five-star and No. 1 overall recruit in Trevor Lawrence before he heads off to the NFL and Uiagalelei will have a chance to win the starting job. Young might be in an even better situation to get on the field early since it’s highly expected that Tua Tagovailoa will leave Alabama after this season and Young could compete for the starting position immediately after stepping on campus.

FARRELL'S TAKE