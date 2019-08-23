There is a defensive end at the top of the rankings for the first time since 2015 as Korey Foreman grabbed the top spot after an outstanding summer. Let’s see if he can hold onto the top of the 2021 rankings through this rankings cycle. The Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout had a dominant showing at The Opening, where one source in attendance said he was the best player at the event regardless of class. There are many other outstanding defensive ends in this 2021 class and it could wind up being one of the better ones in recent memory.

Pickerington (Ohio) North’s Jack Sawyer is an early five-star prospect as well. Ranked fourth overall, Sawyer is not only within striking distance of the top overall spot but he’s also committed to Ohio State already and the Buckeyes have pumped out exceptional defensive ends for years. After Sawyer in the weak-side defensive end rankings, there are seven mid-level four-stars who all have plenty of opportunities over the next two years to stake their claims in the position and national rankings. At strong-side defensive end, Foreman of course leads the way and then he’s followed by another five-star in J.T. Tuimoloau, an athletic specimen who could stay at DE over the long term but who might move inside as well. Ranked third at the position is high four-star Monkell Goodwine from Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy who is approaching 30 offers.



