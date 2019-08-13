The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout is just the latest top-ranked quarterback in Rivals history dating back to 2002 and one of a few No. 1 overall quarterbacks.

Five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei held off numerous contenders for the No. 1 spot in the updated release of the Rivals100, but there are no guarantees through the next two important evaluation cycles: senior seasons and all-star events.

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to offer his thoughts on what makes Uiagalelei so special and we ask him two questions. First, where does Uiagalelei rank all-time versus the other No. 1 overall quarterbacks. Second, where does the five-star stand among the top-ranked QBs ever?

"I think Uiagalelei is a special prospect and probably falls behind Lawrence, Rosen, Pryor, Young and probably Stafford on my list. Those guys were pretty special for different reasons, whether it was pocket presence or pure athleticism but Uiagalelei is right up there with pocket presence and he’s a solid athlete.

"As far as the No 1 players overall, it’s too early to say with his senior year coming but he could end up being ahead of guys like Derrick Williams, Ronald Powell, Dorial Green-Beckham and some others before all is said and done. The big question is whether he’ll remain No 1 overall, because this is a really good class at the top and there are many 2020 prospects looking to knock him off."