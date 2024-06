Good things come in threes, and Cal is seeing that first hand coming out of another key recruiting weekend. After already adding two commitments from weekend visitors, the Bears added their third pledge from a busy weekend in Berkeley on Monday when three-star athlete Jae'on Young made his pledge public.

The 5-foot-11, 155-pound recruit from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth had previously planned official visits to Kansas and Boston College, but instead he opted to end the process after getting the opportunity to visit Cal over the weekend.

"The authenticity is real at Cal," Young told Golden Bear Report about his college choice. "And the development of Coach TB (Terrance Brown) along with Coach (Tre) Watson will help me excel at the next level."