San Diego State reeled in its second commitment of the week and ninth of this 2024 class as 6-foot-4 receiver Will Cianfrini, out of Carlsbad HS, announced his decision Saturday night.

Cianfrini, who has 16 offers per his Rivals profile, is the first wide receiver commit in this class for the Aztecs.

He joins the class four days after two-star tight end Ryan Wolfer (Peoria, Arizona) announced his pledge.

