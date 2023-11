San Diego State continues to build some late momentum for its 2024 recruiting class this fall, picking up another commitment Thursday -- its fourth in the last month.

The Aztecs landed a pledge from two-star defensive tackle Kodi Cornelius, out of Casa Grande HS in Petaluma, California, for a much-needed addition up front to a defensive class that otherwise includes three defensive back commits.

Cornelius, a 6-foot, 290-pound defensive tackle, is the 11th commit overall for the Aztecs.

See their full 2024 recruiting class here.

Check back as we expect to talk in-depth with Cornelius about his commitment.