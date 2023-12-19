Jason Mitchell II has played his recruitment close to the vest. For a time, it looked like he could reclassify to 2023 in the early stages, and the presumption was that he would eventually end up playing at his dad's alma mater, USC.

Oregon, Washington, Colorado, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State have all been involved at different points in the process as well.

The four-star recruit from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower always kept an open mind, however. He never wanted to discount any program's efforts.

"Everybody's got a chance," he said during his senior season.

Late Monday night, he pushed aside his bevy of offers in favor of a commitment to San Diego State to become the highest-rated recruit in the first class being assembled by new head coach Sean Lewis.

Mitchell visited the Aztecs over the weekend as he continued to sort through his options, and now he will sign this week as SDSU continues to build momentum under the new staff.

The versatile 6-foot-4, 180-pound athlete recruit primarily focused on the offensive side of the ball early in his high school career. However, his attention turned to defense over the last year.

With his size and skill set, the new SDSU commit could play multiple positions, but he gave his pledge to the Aztecs as a cornerback. Demetrius Sumler, SDSU's cornerbacks coach and area recruiter, helped lead the way for the program to land the commitment.

Mitchell is the highest-rated high school commitment for SDSU since Helix four-star offensive lineman Josh Simmons joined the program as a member of the 2021 class.

The Aztecs have quickly gained momentum on the recruiting trail under Lewis and the refreshed staff at SDSU with several new 2024 commits joining the program in recent weeks. That includes high three-star former Colorado quarterback commit Danny O'Neil and former Arizona cornerback commit Isaiah Buxton.

SDSU also remains in pursuit of former Oregon commit and Rivals100 receiver Jordan Anderson, who also made it out to The Mesa over the weekend for an official visit with the Aztecs.