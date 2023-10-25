It didn't take long for Westlake Village-Oaks Christian defensive back to reach a decision about his future. The two-star recruit only added his offer from San Diego State a week ago, and by Wednesday afternoon the 6-foot-2 prospect had made his choice.

Williams has committed to the Aztecs becoming the 10th recruit to join the 2024 class for Brady Hoke's squad. SDSU is the biggest offer to come through for Williams, who also holds offers from programs such as Portland State and San Diego.

Williams, who is expected to join the program as a cornerback is the third recruit to announce his commitment in favor of SDSU this month joining Carlsbad receiver Will Cianfrini and Arizona-based tight end Ryan Wolfer (Peoria-Liberty).

Aztecs cornerbacks coach Demetrius Sumler guided the recruitment for the program, and Williams is now the second cornerback to commit to SDSU in the class. San Diego State previously added a commitment from Corona-Centennial prospect Tayten Beyer over the summer.

In all, SDSU holds commitments from four defensive backs after Danny Niu (San Mateo-Serra) and Foster Slaughter were the first two prospects to pick the Aztecs earlier in the cycle.

Williams has been a productive player for the Aztecs this season as he currently has 43 tackles, 32 of them as the solo variety, to go with a tackle for loss, an interception and five passes defensed. He also blocked a field goal earlier in the season as well.