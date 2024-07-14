HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- When four-star receiver and 2026 UCLA commit Jonah Smith broke the tibia in his right leg more than three weeks ago, his father, Micah, remembers how it wasn’t long until the Bruins’ entire coaching staff reached out to check on his son upon hearing the news.

Smith has since been a spectator, as his Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic competed at the Bruins’ 7-on-7 passing tournament three weeks ago and again Saturday at the Battle at the Beach tournament hosted by Edison High School.

Santa Margarita won the UCLA tournament not long after the incident, and Smith said the staff showed tremendous hospitality to ensure he was comfortable while at the Wasserman Football Center cheering on his teammates.