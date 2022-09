PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

On Saturday afternoon, three-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom announced his commitment to Oregon State. Chisom is the Beavers' 16th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and their 14th since the start of June.

The three-star prospect committed to the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers including Arizona, Cal, USC, and Washington. Chisom owns a 5.5 Rivals rating.