With the 2019 recruiting cycle put to bed, let's take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today we start with the quarterbacks.

1. ALABAMA

The skinny: The Tide added a nice balance between pro-style and dual-threat with the additions of Tagovailoa and Tyson. There wasn’t much drama with either commitment, considering Tagovailoa’s brother obviously is currently the starter and Tyson is the great-grandson of legendary coach Bear Bryant. There is no reason to rush either quarterback, but it will be interesting to see which one progresses faster in the next two years. Farrell’s take: Alabama has set itself up for success with these two quarterbacks and you know one of them will pan out. But who gets the edge if things are close, the brother of a legend or the grandson of a legend? It’s a good problem to have and I like the fact that Tyson is a pocket guy and Tagovailoa can move around a bit more. It’s a good mix.

2. OLE MISS

The skinny: The Rebels finished with the second-most impressive 1-2 punch at quarterback after flipping Plumlee from Georgia a couple of days before National Signing Day. Combined with Tisdale, this actually gives Ole Miss the highest-ranked tandem of dual-threat quarterback recruits in the country in 2019. Also worth mentioning is that the Rebels added a third quarterback in this class, in-state three-star Kinkead Dent. With Jordan Ta’amu having finished his eligibility at Ole Miss, Matt Corral is the likely starter this fall, but the competition behind him will be fierce in the coming years. Farrell’s take: Ole Miss had a very good 2019 recruiting cycle and the quarterbacks are part of that. The Rebels have set themselves up for the future with this group and I like the fact that Tisdale and Plumlee can move around and improvise.

3. ARIZONA STATE

The skinny: The Sun Devils added depth and talent at quarterback in this class by adding both Daniels and Yellen. Daniels is a dynamic playmaker who will push for early playing time, while Yellen is a strong-armed pro-style quarterback who Arizona State had to fight for down the stretch against several elite programs. As with Ole Miss, the Sun Devils added a third quarterback in this class, Ethan Long, to further add talent and depth to the position. Farrell’s take: I am very high on Daniels and think he can be special if used properly while Yellen has nice upside as well if you’re looking for a pure pocket passer. By taking three quarterbacks, Arizona State will have the QB of the future in this class for sure and time will tell who that will be. This is a nice haul.

4. PENN STATE