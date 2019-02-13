CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Jadon Haselwood Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. With 2019 in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look at the teams that brought in the best 1-2 punches at each position. Today we continue with the wide receivers. RELATED: Best 1-2 QB punch in 2019 class | Best 1-2 RB punch in 2019 class

1. OKLAHOMA

The skinny: Oklahoma left no doubt with who put together the top wide receiver class this year. The tandem of Haselwood and Wease has the potential to make an immediate impact in Norman this fall, while the addition of Trejan Bridges, the No. 4 ranked receiver in the class, takes this group to an even more impressive level. With so much talent in this group, the only real question will be how the ball will be distributed among all of them in the coming years, but that is a good problem to have. Farrell’s take: Has there ever been a better 1-2 punch than Haselwood and Wease? That’s debatable and when you add Bridges in there it’s an incredible receiver haul. This should set Oklahoma up for the future very well when it comes to the passing game and five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler will be the beneficiary.

2. GEORGIA

The skinny: The Bulldogs jumped to the No. 2 spot on this list after landing Pickens during a National Signing Day surprise. His flip from Auburn, which was one of the biggest stories of the day, also helped give the Bulldogs the top overall class in 2019. While Georgia has obviously performed exceptionally well on the field over the last couple of years, there has been some inconsistent play at the wide receiver position, so adding players of Pickens’ and Blaylock’s ability should help alleviate this issue. Farrell’s take: Pickens is a future star if he can get his academics together and he’s arguably the best 50-50 ball receiver in this class. Blaylock has the speed to stretch the field and complements Pickens very well. Both players should be stars moving forward especially the way Georgia recruits at quarterback.

3. CLEMSON

The skinny: Already possessing an amazing amount of young talent at the position, Clemson further bolstered the group by adding both Ngata and Ladson. Pulling Ngata all the way from California was an especially impressive get for the Tigers, while adding Ladson gives the program yet another big recruiting victory in the Sunshine State. But how much will either of the two play in 2019? With Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers and Justyn Ross all returning, Clemson may have to get very creative to get Ngata and Ladson involved in the offense this fall. Farrell’s take: Clemson is WRU to me, at least recently, and Ngata and Ladson will keep that rolling. What’s most impressive is the level they can recruit at despite having stars at wide receiver already on the roster. Ngata has great speed and is a downfield threat while Ladson has great hands and body control.

4. OHIO STATE

The skinny: The Buckeyes only added two receivers in this class, but both have the potential to push for immediate playing time. This is especially true since Ohio State is losing its top receiver, Parris Campbell, to the NFL. Wilson and Williams are both explosive playmakers, who should make life easier on the probable new starter at quarterback, Justin Fields. Wilson comes in as the more polished receiver of the two, while Williams arrives in Columbus as one of the fastest recruits in the 2019 class. Farrell’s take: Wilson is a great route runner and adjusts to the ball very well and was considered for that coveted fifth star. Williams is a speedster who will be hard to check from the slot or outside especially as he gets bigger and adds strength. These two are so talented it wouldn’t stun me if they ended up being the best duo on this list.

5. OREGON