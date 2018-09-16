CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



In a year when the No. 1 overall spot in the Rivals100 is far from being determined, McCoy could still have something to say before the final rankings are in. Currently No. 7 in the Rivals100, his name has been mentioned in those discussions and his senior season will be watched closely. A two-way player, McCoy’s value with the football may be too great to keep him off offense. He has a top eight, but the hometown USC Trojans are the team to beat.

The precarious history of the No. 1 spot in the 2019 class is evidenced by Crouch, who at one time sat on that lofty perch, but now checks in at No. 9 in the Rivals100. Crouch is a unique athlete prospect, with potential at both running back and linebacker. The two-way athlete has started to kick the stretch run of his recruitment into gear with official visits being scheduled to Clemson, Michigan and Florida State. Alabama, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC are also still involved.

At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas back in 2017, Lee proved to be a ball-hawking safety, leading the event with three interceptions on the day. That ability to catch the football, however, has several schools looking at the 6-foot-2 prospect as a wide receiver in college. That is the position for which the home-state LSU Tigers are recruiting Lee and they are considered the team to beat in this recruitment, but no decision time-frame has been set and other schools are still involved.

An impressive off-season led to Robinson’s stock skyrocketing prior to his senior season. The Kentucky native got to work quickly with recruiting, taking official visits to Michigan and Purdue in June, and kicking off the college football season with an official visit to Nebraska Aug. 31. What’s interesting about Robinson is that his future position possibilities are all on offense. A tremendous slot receiver, he has a frame and skill set that would also fit well at running back.

The son of the Florida State linebackers coach by the same name and attending Florida State University School, this one would seem to be a lock for the Seminoles. However, Woodie is still undecided heading into the fall with Arkansas, Cal and Louisville giving Florida State the greatest competition. Originally starting his career in Tampa, Woodie played a season in Oregon when his father was with the Ducks’ staff before returning to Florida for his senior season.

Ugwoegbu is a jumbo athlete prospect who could end up projecting to tight end or defensive end at the college level. His older brother, Bright Ogwoegbu, started 20 games at linebacker for Oregon State in a career that just ended. The close proximity of Ogwoegbu to Texas A&M has been one reason speculation exists for the four-star to end up an Aggie, but other schools are making a push including Oklahoma and Alabama. A decision is expected this fall.

Another bigger body who is listed as an athlete, Hall plays wide receiver on offense and linebacker on defense, but has the frame that he could potentially grow into other positions as well at the college level. His first official visit of the recruiting process took place this weekend when he traveled to Auburn for the Tigers' home game weekend. He has not released an official favorites list since late winter, and that group included in-state programs Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

We’re now into the upper three-star territory where we find one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the talent-rich state of Georgia. Bailey is the more traditional athlete, potentially projecting to either wide receiver or defensive back in college. His recruitment has not been as active as some others on this list and he’s not much of a self promoter, but that could mean there’s room for new schools to get involved.

Walker is dangerous with the football in his hands and that has kept the discussion about playing on offense in college open. However, his size and skill set both make it seem likely safety is where he is likely headed. Walker wound up attracting mostly regional offers, and has kept his focus on regional schools, naming a top five of Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and South Carolina in May. A final decision is expected to come down from Walker in October.