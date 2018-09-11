CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



With all the five-star wide receivers already committed in the 2019 class, Ford is the highest ranked prospect available at the position. He used the spring period to take his first official visit of the process to Colorado. Trips to Oregon and Washington are also in the works for this fall, but do not forget about the local schools, particularly USC. Ford, however, has made it clear he is in no rush to decide and could wait to sign until the February period.

A big-bodied wide receiver, Knox showed at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas this summer just how much of an advantage size can be at the position as he posterized several defensive backs in the end zone. Now, where will he take those talents? Officially Knox is still open, but Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee are three schools most often associated with his recruitment with visits to Gainesville and Knoxville in the works for later this month.

The only prospect in the state of Texas’ Top 10 for the 2019 class to still be uncommitted, Curry took early official visits to Auburn and Tennessee, two programs long considered the programs to beat. But Penn State has pushed its way to the top of this recruitment despite just offering last month and Florida State is rallying as of late as well, showing that new teams can get involved here. Arizona is also in-play with teammate Grant Gunnell committed to the Wildcats.

Higgins was not supposed to be on this list in his senior year, but a planned August decision was postponed when the four-star realized he was not yet ready to decide. An official visit to Ohio State took place in June, but now Higgins wants to take additional official visits before rendering a decision. Florida looks likely to receive one, and Stanford and Texas are good bets to host him as well, while programs like Arkansas and Auburn cannot be counted out.

While several on this list have pretty fluid top groups, Bell has stuck with Iowa, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue as his top group for several months. His first official visit will go to Penn State the weekend of Sept. 28, and a Nov. 2 official visit to Purdue is also set, with the rest of his trips still to be scheduled. Although he does not want to hear it and is intent on playing offense in college, Bell’s upside as a cornerback may be even higher than it is at receiver.

The buzz all summer was that Washington was headed to Ohio State following a June 22 official visit to Columbus. An Aug. 7 commitment date had been set, and then cancelled right after the allegations against Urban Meyer were leveled and he was suspended. Washington is now taking additional official visits, with his first trip of the season happening this past weekend with Nebraska. Texas is scheduled to get his next official visits Sept. 15, Missouri is likely for the Oct. 19 weekend and Florida will probably get his final official visit.

One of two prospects from Cardinal Ritter High School on this list, Williams is rolling pretty quickly through official visits and may be keen on wrapping up this recruitment early in the fall. His first official visit went to Ohio State back in June, and trips to UCLA, Oregon and Nebraska are scheduled for the final three weekends in September, starting with a planned trip to Westwood starting Saturday. Alabama is expected to receive Williams’ final official visit slot.

This list is not broken up into outside and slot receivers, but Coleman is one of the top options available for those programs still looking for a slot. And, as we saw at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, he also has some skills as a defensive back. After a year at IMG Academy, Coleman is back in St. Louis hoping to jump start his recruitment. Most of the 14 schools that offered earlier in the process are not actively recruiting him.

Another big-framed, physical wide receiver, Wright has zeroed in on a top five of Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State and Purdue but does not seem to be in a rush to make his final college selection. No official visits have been scheduled at this time, though with four of his top schools located within a reasonable morning’s drive, it would not be surprising to see him pop up at a college game any of the upcoming weekends for an unofficial visit.