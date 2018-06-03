KAIIR ELAM - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP MIAMI

Elam looks like a safety or even an athlete who could grow into an athletic linebacker, but he showed in Miami that he can lock talented wide receivers down. He loves to mix it up physically and he can open up his hips and run with wideouts as well in coverage.

Coaches from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and many other top programs sent coaches to check on Elam during the evaluation period. Florida is working hard to make him a Gator, Miami wants to keep him in south Florida and Georgia is a school he has his eye on outside the Sunshine State.

FRED DAVIS - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP ORLANDO

Davis is the only underclassman to make this list, but he deserves to be on it. For a sophomore at the time, he was up against numerous top defensive backs a year older in Orlando, but really stood out. His length, his closing speed, his ball skills and his athleticism made him the talk of the camp.

Davis added offers from Louisville, Oklahoma and Ole Miss among others. Florida, Miami, Nebraska and other national programs are involved and they offered early.

CHRIS STEELE - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Steele is a confident defensive back with size and athleticism. He really studies his position and he is one of the better technicians in his class. He has already visited LSU officially and he is on the Florida campus this weekend for an official visit. Miami is in line to receive one as well June 16. It looks like Steele will make his decision July 7 and he is focused on eight. Along with the Gators and Hurricanes, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC are still in play.

DEREK STINGLEY JR. - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP HOUSTON

Stingley will likely be in the discussion for the No. 1 prospect in the 2019 class. It is hard to put a cornerback in that spot when you look at what positions get picked No. 1 in the NFL Draft, but that just gives you an idea of how talented he is.

Stingley is how you draw elite cornerbacks up physically and he plays as good, if not better than he looks. He is at the Swamp this weekend for his official visit to Florida and he is down to the Gators, LSU and Texas. He has already taken his official visit to Texas. The in-state Tigers are the favorite.

WOODI WASHINGTON - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP NASHVILLE

