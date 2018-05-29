CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The regional leg of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas has come and gone, so there’s no better time to take a look back at some of the most impressive performances of the nationwide event. Today, we dive into the running back position, which included a slew of top prospects. The following five managed to separate themselves from the pack. RELATED: Top quarterbacks at the 2019 Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series

Sean Dollars

Dollars is responsible for the most impressive performance by a running back on this year’s camp circuit. He was absolutely unstoppable at the series’ Los Angeles stop and beat a number of highly-ranked prospects deep during one-on-ones. Dollars was an uncommitted prospect at the camp but has since pledged his services to Oregon despite offers from Georgia, LSU, Washington, Florida and others. Dollars certainly backed up his Rivals100 ranking this offseason and is likely to see a late offer or two as his senior year gets under way.

Mark-Antony Richards Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Richards is listed in the Rivals.com database as an athlete because he is capable of playing both wide receiver and defensive back in addition to running back, where he shined at the series’ Miami stop. Richards moves incredibly well for a back of his size and is a certified weapon catching passing out of the backfield. His camp performance was a well-rounded one as he shined in drills and one-on-one work.

Qualan Jones Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The MVP of the Dallas stop, Jones started the spring as an under recruited prospect and still carries that title even if most schools are now familiar with his name. He arrived at the Dallas camp with one scholarship offer, an FCS offering from Howard, but landed one from Baylor in the weeks that followed. These days, Jones is a Bears commit and has a number of other FBS schools sniffing around his recruitment. He has a college-ready build for a tailback and used the Dallas camp to show he can back up his look on the field.

Noah Cain Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

If it weren’t for Jones, Cain would have walked away with MVP honors in Dallas. The IMG Academy star faded a bit late, but was as successful as any prospect at the camp for the event’s first few hours. The uncommitted Cain weighed in at 200 pounds and impressed with the finesse of a much smaller back, as his explosiveness and size are a lethal combination. Cain is originally from Texas but moved to Florida to attend IMG prior to last season.

Kenny McIntosh Nick Lucero/Rivals.com