The regional Rivals 3 Stripe Camps presented by adidas have showcased some of the best prospects from coast to coast over the last four months. Today we continue highlighting the best participants at each position with the linebackers. Each of these outstanding linebackers earned invitations to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. BEST PROSPECTS IN 2019 RCS: QB | RB | WR | OL | DL | Full RCS coverage

JUSTIN FLOWE - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP LOS ANGELES

Justin Flowe Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The 2020 class is loaded and Flowe is one of the best, so remember the name. With his great size and physical playing style, Flowe did an excellent job of covering running backs and tight ends in space. During the open-field tackling drills, running backs couldn't get around him for a touchdown because he played with patience and discipline. There were a number of times Flowe's attitude and intensity increased the energy of the players around him.

Flowe hasn't made a ton of progress in his recruitment just yet but his offer sheet is very long so he'll have some work to do before making any sort of decisions.

BRYTON CONSTANTIN - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP MOBILE

Bryton Constantin Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Constantin saw his recruitment hit another gear this spring and performances like the one he turned in at the Rivals Camp has a lot to do with it. The way he ran with and covered up running backs and tight ends in the open field was outstanding, but the way he closed on the ball when it was in the air really caught everybody's attention.

A Clemson commit, that speed from sideline-to-sideline will help him see the field pretty early in his career.

ANTOINE SAMPAH - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP CHARLOTTE

Antoine Sampah Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Sampah is a special talent that can run with running backs and delivers hits that can flatten even the biggest tight ends. The fact that he is such a big prospect and performed so well speaks volumes about his development and is a clear explanation for his lengthy offer sheet.

Sampah has gone on nearly a dozen visits so far but hasn't made any progress towards a short list.

RIAN DAVIS - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP ORLANDO

Rian Davis Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Linebackers are generally at a disadvantage in the camp setting, especially the bigger linebackers, but Davis made his size an asset and showed off impressive quickness for a player his size. The open-field tackling drill was Davis' forte and he was better than most expected during one-on-ones with running backs and tight ends.

His offer sheet hit new heights after the camp, but Georgia seems to be emerging as his front-runner.

TYRON HOPPER - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP ATLANTA

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com