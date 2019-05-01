News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 15:42:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 10 power continues to intrigue four-star WR

Lhd6rik6opeqdqox4vpp
Lavon Bunkley-Shelton
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

IRVINE, Calif. - Lavon Bunkley-Shelton is done with visits for the foreseeable future but he’s still fresh off a trip to Ohio State and the Buckeyes definitely left an impression.His relationship w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}