Big 10 power continues to intrigue four-star WR
IRVINE, Calif. - Lavon Bunkley-Shelton is done with visits for the foreseeable future but he’s still fresh off a trip to Ohio State and the Buckeyes definitely left an impression.His relationship w...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news