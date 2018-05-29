PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - D.J. Uiagalelei is a five-star quarterback in the 2020 class, a physical specimen who is one of the best players at his position regardless of class.

And the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout is excited about upcoming trips to Alabama and Clemson.

Uiagalelei will visit both national powerhouses the week of June 10-15. The trip will start in Tuscaloosa and the five-star quarterback is excited.

“I’m just going out there, I’m going out with (Bosco assistant) coach Terry (Bullock) and I think a couple other coaches,” Uiagalelei said at the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat. “I just want to see the facilities, talk to coach (Tosh) Lupoi, talk to the other coaches and see what Alabama is about. That’s the main thing - I just want to see it.”

There is no question Uiagalelei thinks it’s a big deal that Tua Tagovailoa could be the frontrunner to win the Alabama quarterback job, showing him that coach Nick Saban is going to play the best player at each position. Tagovailoa’s Hawaiian heritage could also be a bonus.

“That’s huge for me,” Uiagalelei said. “I said since Day 1 that Tua should be the starting quarterback. I saw it since Day 1. I watched the spring game on TV and I said, ‘Tua needs to be the starting quarterback right now.’ I’m glad he’ll (possibly) be the starter now.

“That’s really big to have the first Polynesian quarterback play there at Alabama, to play in the SEC and then to win a national championship so that’s huge.”

Clemson is also of serious intrigue to Uiagalelei, who’s been talking regularly with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“I’ve talked to coach Streeter for a while, for a couple months now,” Streeter said. “To go see it in person, I want to go see the stadium and all the facilities and see what Clemson is all about, too.

“I always notice their offense. Watching with (former Bosco assistant) coach Chad (Johnson), we watched game clips of it and it was exact same offense I used to run. It was so cool to see the offense and it’s somewhere I can fit.”

Other than the trips to Alabama and Clemson, Uiagalelei said he could be visiting Ohio State soon but is not certain yet.