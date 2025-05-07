Big visits happening for four-star receiver Madden Williams

Morris (Loyola) was offered on May 6, set his official visit on May 7, and is now on the visit to Evanston this weekend.
On Saturday, Wesley committed to the Ducks over Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC and many others.
Anthony Jones (Crean Lutheran) is still sitting with a top three with a June 23 commitment date fast approaching.
WR Kymani Nua (Oceanside) continues to be on the Army coaching staff’s radar and an official visit is in the works.
UCLA still has some work to do, but they have worked their way into the group of top contenders for Lex Mailangi.
