{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 15:51:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bosco Dream Classic: Kijani Wright leads Windward over Lynwood

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps
Editor
@DaveKeefer

Windward Wildcats 68, Lynwood Knights 53 Super sophomore Kijani Wright helped propel Windward to a wire to wire win over Lynwood at the Bosco Dream Classic on Monday by a score of 68-53.Wright sco...

{{ article.author_name }}