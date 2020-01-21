Bosco Dream Classic: Kijani Wright leads Windward over Lynwood
Windward Wildcats 68, Lynwood Knights 53 Super sophomore Kijani Wright helped propel Windward to a wire to wire win over Lynwood at the Bosco Dream Classic on Monday by a score of 68-53.Wright sco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news