*****

Why he could rise: Askew is a winner who can score, set up others off the dribble and brings it on both ends. He has made a great case for five-star status and is squarely in the conversation for top point guard in the junior class.

Recruitment: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Oregon and many others are in the mix for what will be an elite level recruitment.



*****

Why he could rise: Like Askew, Chandler is on his way to a five-star ranking and he's locked up in an intense competition with Askew for the top spot in the point guard rankings. Chandler gets to the rim at will, makes great decisions and is a proven winner who led MoKan Elite to a Peach Jam title.

Recruitment: There are few players in the country as heavily recruited as Chandler. He now has in the neighborhood of 40 scholarship offers, including hometown Memphis, Arizona, Auburn, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Kansas, Mississippi State and many more.



*****

Why he could rise: Everything about Ross screams big-time prospect. He's grown a bit, is an elite athlete, can move extremely well laterally and he has a good-looking jump shot. A pogo stick around the rim, Ross plays really hard on both ends and just needs to add polish to be more consistent. Once he becomes consistently productive Ross will enter the conversation for five-star status.

Recruitment: Florida, Mississipppi, Oklahoma State, USF, Virginia Tech and Xavier have offered.



*****

Why he could rise: I was pretty struck by the physical transformation of Wheeler when I saw him in the latter part of July. He's added muscle, has become more confident offensively and has the tools to be the type of true rim protector and rebounder at the five that is becoming increasingly hard to find.

Recruitment: Miami, North Carolina State, VCU, Virginia Tech and others are in early.



*****

Why he could rise: Watching Collins play during the summer, I felt like it was five to six years ago when I was first watching Myles Turner blossom into a big-time prospect. Collins is thin but explosive, he can really run the floor and is a shot-blocker and rebounder who regularly plays above the rim. Of players already ranked, he's likely to make the biggest jump.

Recruitment: Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa, USC and more are hot on his trail.



*****

Why he could rise: Athletically, there aren't many backcourt players in America, regardless of class, who can match Davison. But he proved over the spring and summer that he has legitimate game to go along with his athleticism.

Recruitment: Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State, Memphis, Mississippi and Virginia Tech have made early offers.



*****

Why he could rise: Hawkins burst onto the scene in the late spring and then proved that he was no joke during July. He has good size for a two guard, is an explosive athlete and has a pretty jump shot that he wields with confidence. It's only a matter of time before he emerges as a high-major target.

Recruitment: George Washington and James Madison offered early, but the ACC, Big East and others are taking notice.



*****

Why he could rise: Joseph is tough, he is fast and he gets a lot done off the dribble. In addition to playing well for his summer team Expressions Elite, Joseph was impressive at both the Nike Elite 100 and USA Basketball's July camp. He looks like an easy call to enter the rankings as a four-star prospect.

Recruitment: Iowa, Rhode Island, Rutgers and UMass are among the early offers.



*****

Why he could rise: More and more, college basketball is being dominated by versatile combo guards who are unafraid to let it fly from deep and who can go and get a shot when the offense breaks down. That's exactly what Thomas does - and he does so with physicality and confidence.

Recruitment: Pepperdine, Washington and Washington State have offered.



*****