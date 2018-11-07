Dedric Lawson will be a go-to player for Kansas. AP

The recruitment of transfers has become vital to the college basketball cycle of replenishing talent. Graduate transfers allow programs to pick up immediately eligible one-year rentals, while more traditional transfers allow for an infusion of talent that has experience in the program. In this week's edition, National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at 10 transfers -- listed alphabetically -- set to help their new programs.

PARIS AUSTIN: GUARD, CAL

Paris Austin Otto Kitsinger - Associated Press

Previous stop: A Rivals150 player coming out of high school, Austin was a quick floor general who could navigate traffic in the halfcourt and get to the rim. He got off to a slow start at Boise State, but came on strong as a sophomore, showing why he had been ranked coming out of high school.

Why he's so important: Austin may not be a great jump shooter from deep, but that's not what Wyking Jones and Cal need from him. They lacked ball-handling and decision-makers last season, and Austin -- who likely should have gotten an offer from Cal out of high school -- looks like the right guy to get all of Cal's young wings in position to score more efficiently.



EVAN BOUDREAUX: FORWARD, PURDUE

Evan Boudreaux GoldandBlack.com

Previous stop: A borderline Rivals150 talent coming out of high school, Boudreaux chose Dartmouth because of the academics. For the two years he played there he was a tough mismatch because of his toughness, crafty low-post game, sure rebounding and ability to soften a defense with his shooting. He averaged around 17.5 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

Why he's so important: Purdue is expecting Matt Haarms to take a big step forward this season but it still needs more low-post punch. That's where Boudreaux comes in. Look for him to play major minutes at both the four and five this year. Although he's a graduate transfer, Boudreaux has two years of eligibility.



MUSTAPHA HERON: GUARD, ST. JOHN'S

Mustapha Heron Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com

Previous stop: A major contributor during his two seasons, Heron was a big and physical guard capable of getting to the bucket and generating points. He carried the Auburn offense at times and was vital in the turnaround engineered by Bruce Pearl and his staff.

Why he's so important: It's looking like a make-or-break year at St. John's, and the Red Storm have a team featuring a bona fide star in Shamorie Ponds and tons of athleticism. Heron will help to take the burden off of Ponds as a scorer and his ability to rebound like a bigger player will be important for a team that will need to gang rebound due to a lack of height.

DEJON JARREAU, G HOUSTON

Previous stop: As a freshman, Jarreau looked to be on his way to stardom at UMass. Though not a great jump shooter, he had tremendous size and length for a combo guard, along with a knack for scoring.

Why he's so important: Houston has a pretty loaded backcourt, and Jarreau may not even be a full-time starter after sitting out a year. But, he gives the Cougars another option at both the one or the two, and he has size, experience and the ability to go out and create a bucket off of the dribble. Keep an eye out for the Cougars this year.

CHASE JETER: CENTER, ARIZONA

Chase Jeter AP Images

Previous stop: A McDonald's All-American coming out of high school, Jeter had two ineffective seasons at Duke. His first year he was simply lost, and he battled injuries during his second year.

Why he's so important: Arizona needs somebody to anchor their frontcourt in the worst way, and Jeter has the most promise to do so. He doesn't even need to score big, he just has to be able to hold his own on the glass, play strong positional defense and score opportunistically for what figures to be a perimeter-oriented Wildcats squad.



DEDRIC LAWSON: FORWARD, KANSAS

Dedric Lawson USA Today Sports

Previous stop: During two seasons at Memphis, Lawson put up monster numbers. He was a walking double-double who scored over 1,100 points and grabbed over 600 rebounds while facing constant double teams.

Why he's so important: Kansas does return two starters from last year's Final Four team in senior guard LaGerald Vick and junior center Udoka Azubuike, but Lawson gives the Jayhawks a true scorer and low-post guy. He shoots with range, passes deftly and many have him pegged as an All-American candidate headed into his junior season.



ED MORROW: FORWARD MARQUETTE

Ed Morrow Associated Press

Previous stop: A former RIvals150 player, Morrow found his groove as a somewhat undersized but energetic power forward in the Big Ten. He doubled his production as a sophomore and became a reliable producer for whom no offense had to be run.

Why he's so important: Let's face it, Markus Howard and company are going to let it fly from deep at Marquette. A blue-collar guy who can clean the glass, not complain about all of the jumpers being taken by the guards and be counted on to hand out some physical fouls every now and then is exactly what is needed in Milwaukee.



MARK SMITH: GUARD, MISSOURI

Mark Smith Jordan Kodner

Previous stop: As a freshman at Illinois last season Smith showed lots of early potential as a strong off-the-dribble scorer. But, bully ball didn't necessarily work for him, and struggles with efficiency and confidence limited his ability to make an impact as a scorer.

Why he's so important: After being granted a waiver by the NCAA to play immediately at Missouri, Smith should play an important role in the Tigers' offense. He can handle, he's capable of getting into the lane and creating offense. Assuming he improves his dreadful shooting as a freshman, his immediate ability to play should be a boon for the Tigers.



REID TRAVIS: FORWARD, KENTUCKY

Reid Travis Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

Previous stop: Though he battled injuries during most of his time at Stanford, Travis was always productive and could be counted on to play with physicality. He wasn't the tallest operator on the block, but he sure knew how to score around the rim.

Why he's so important: It's not often that John Calipari has a guy with the type of experience that Travis will bring to the floor. Maybe as important as his scoring and rebounding ability will be the leadership and calming presence that he should be able to provide in Lexington.



TAUREAN THOMPSON: FORWARD, SETON HALL