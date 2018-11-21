Gregory Hammond Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Where he's headed: UT San Antonio.

Why he could star: A big man with skill and good athleticism, Germany is new to focusing solely on basketball. A college weight room, year-round training and the opportunity to develop at his own pace could be huge. He could end up being a major steal for Steve Henson.



*****

Where he's headed: South Dakota State

Why he could star: One of the single biggest steals from the 2019 class, Grill has the tools to be an All-Conference player for the Jackrabbits. He earned late-summer offers from Texas Tech, Nebraska and others, and he would have surely gotten more high-major offers had he waited. He can shoot, he's tough and he should be terrific in the Summit League.



*****

Where he's headed: Rhode Island

Why he could star: Hammond has good size, is a nice athlete and he shows promise as a jump shooter. It was a surprise to see him not get more heavily targeted by SEC programs, and they could end up regretting their decision down the road. Once he gets a little stronger and a bit better as a ball handler, Hammond could develop into a top flight A-10 player.



*****

Where he's headed: Stephen F. Austin

Why he could star: Hart has all the tools to be a matchup problem and a potential all-Conference guy for Kyle Keller in the Southland. He's capable of playing the three or the four, has a great body to build on, scores inside, has a developing jumper and was a guy that drew legitimate Big 12 interest.



*****

Where he's headed: San Diego State

Why he could star: Through the years, San Diego State has made waves with athletic, hard-playing and positionless players. Johnson fits that mold and has a motor to match his athletic gifts. He's going to rebound at a high rate and runs the floor. If he develops his ball skills will end up a difference maker in the Mountain West.



*****

Where he's headed: Iowa State

Why he could star: There was a time when Leech was a consensus top 50 prospect in the land. However, injuries and inactivity over the last year and change have caused him to fall off the national radar. If he can find his athleticism again and get back to his high scoring, slashing self, then he will be a steal for Steve Prohm and the Cyclones.



*****

Where he's headed: UNLV

Why he could star: Pierre-Louis is a strong all around player. He's been a little bit overshadowed through the years while playing for a loaded high school team, but now is his time. That he's a good player on both ends of the floor will help his cause in Vegas.



*****

Where he's headed: Charleston

Why he could star: An explosive scorer who can go and create a shot off the dribble, Tucker was evaluated closely by SEC schools. He has future 15 to 20 points-per-game scorer written all over him and should be an instant impact guy.



*****

Where he's headed: Baylor

Why he could star: Baylor has a proven history of taking "borderline" guys and developing them into dangerous Big 12 players. Turner has grown some and put on enough strength that he could eventually play some as a mismatch four man before all is said and done. He's figuring things out as a senior and should be a good fit in Waco.



*****