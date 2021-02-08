Here is a continuation of my observations of the action that I witnessed from the 50 plus boys and girls teams that played in Bakersfield mid January at The Dignity Health Sports Center.

What needs to be known is that these games are so much much fun.

For example, your humble writer Erik Woods, I spied with my little eye Bobby Barajas, a junior in prep. This young man stood out at the tournament because a spectator I know reminded me he went to Oxnard high near where I work.



