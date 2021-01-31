This is part 1. Get ready subscribers for more content, exclusive content in part 2, stay tuned, support Californiapreps, feel the vibe, E-Woods appreciates you subscribers. 100.





January 24-25th, balls are flying, bodies moving, whistles blowing, action is getting down for another Bound Tournament in Bakersfield for at least 75 boys and girls teams!

What’s at stake? The precious, that ring of glory, a W at the end of the contest, or maybe a loss at the hands of a rival. Like Tupac said, “How do you want it, how do you need it?” Do you like taking a loss? I didn’t think so.



