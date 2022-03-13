Boys State Open Division: Corona Centennial holds off Modesto Christian
Centennial Defeats Modesto Christian 59-50 for Open Division TitleSACRAMENTO – It wasn’t easy, but the Centennial Huskies defeated the Modesto Christian Crusaders 59-50 to win the California Open D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news