Running back Jaivian Thomas and his team at McClymonds High School just wrapped up the season Saturday in the 2-AA state title game, and Tuesday night the 5-foot-10 prospect wrapped up his recruitment by committing to the hometown program. Thomas gave Cal his pledge after building a strong relationship with the Bears over several months.

The senior made the trek out to Cal during the season and picked up an offer from the Bears after showing improved play on the field. In the NorCal title game, the newest Bears commit rushed for over 300 yards to help McClymonds reach the championship.

In all, he rushed for over 2,500 yards as a senior to go with 30 rushing scores. He also caught 10 passes for over 220 yards receiving plus two receiving touchdowns.

Cal is undergoing changes to the offense after recently bringing in Jake Spavital to guide the Bears on that side of the ball, but the success of freshman running back Jaydn Ott grabbed the attention of Thomas during the season.

"I feel like I could fit in great with the system," he previously said. "Not only that, but how they do things. He's a true freshman, so that makes me feel more comfortable about coming in and showing what I have."

Cal running backs coach Aristotle Thompson proved to be a key part of the puzzle for Thomas as he assessed his options, which also included schools such as San Jose State, Rice, Sac State and Army among others.

That relationship continued to grow over time, and Thomas built a comfort level with the Bears assistant.

"I saw how hard he coaches his running backs," Thomas said. "He doesn't take them lightly. But, I also know he's a good person, he has a great personality, and it just works good."

Thomas said culture was a priority throughout his recruitment and played a key role in the process.

He is now the ninth commitment in the 2023 class for the Bears, who also added two transfer players this week as well. Most of the cycle has been focused on the defensive side of the ball, but Thomas will join receiver Nyziah Hunter and tight end Ben Marshall as the third offensive member of the group.

The early signing period opens up next week giving recruits in the 2023 class their first opportunity to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Bears.