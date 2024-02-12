The 2024 recruiting class is all wrapped up so it’s time to see which teams won each position. We start today with quarterbacks. Note: College transfers are not included in this list but transfers from within the 2024 class – a situation created by the late coaching changes – will be factored into this series. CONFERENCE REPORT CARDS: ACC | Pac-12 | Big Ten

1. OHIO STATE

Air Noland (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Buckeyes probably would have made this list even if only five-star Air Noland was in the class, because he’s a five-star prospect who was great in his junior season and then very impressive at the Elite 11 over the summer. But Ohio State takes the top spot because Alabama transfer Julian Sayin is also heading to Columbus. Sayin practiced for a few weeks with the Crimson Tide and then it was announced coach Nick Saban was retiring so the five-star from Carlsbad, Calif., went to the portal quickly and picked Ohio State over USC. With new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and two 2024 five-star quarterbacks coming in, Ohio State’s quarterback room is loaded.

*****

2. NEBRASKA

Matt Rhule admitted in December that the Huskers had basically backed off Dylan Raiola since it was believed the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class was locked in with his Georgia commitment. But that was not the case as the Buford, Ga., five-star standout had second thoughts and wanted to lead the turnaround in Lincoln. Raiola reached out to Rhule, a late visit was set up and the flip happened. Nebraska’s offense needs a lot of help but Raiola is a massive piece that could push the program back to national relevancy again. The Huskers also landed Daniel Kaelin out of Bellevue (Neb.) West. Kaelin is ranked as the No. 39 pro-style QB in the class.

*****

3. WASHINGTON

Demond Williams

There has been a tremendous amount of movement in Washington’s 2024 quarterback class with the move of former coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama and the hiring of new coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona. In the end, though, it’s very good news for the Huskies. Four-star dual-threat standout Demond Williams transferred from Arizona to Washington to play for Fisch and after a brief stint in the transfer portal three-star Demaricus Davis returned to the Huskies. Davis and Williams offer different things as Davis is more of a tall, pocket passer and Williams prefers to sit in the pocket but is also great throwing on the run and getting yards with his feet so the Huskies should be strong in the QB room after some earlier uncertainty.

*****

4. FLORIDA

D.J. Lagway (Karyna Aguilar)

The expectation is that after Graham Mertz’s final season at Florida – or possibly before – five-star D.J. Lagway will have the run of Florida’s offense and his dual-threat capabilities might be too great to keep him off the field, especially as embattled coach Billy Napier needs a spark in his third season. Lagway put up incredible statistics in his senior season at Willis, Texas, completing more than 72 percent of his passes for 4,604 yards with 58 touchdowns with eight picks, and he also rushed for 957 yards and 16 scores. While stats aren’t the end-all, be-all of rankings or projection, it’s a good window with Lagway that he can make a lot happen in the Gators’ offense.

*****

5. NOTRE DAME

C.J. Carr (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)