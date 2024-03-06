The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines after every position. We continue a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot now moving to wide receivers and tight ends.

The five-star receiver committed to Ohio State in July but he’s now moved out to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and USC and Oregon are getting more involved. There is no serious sign that Henry is rethinking his recruitment and he will be back in Columbus for a visit this spring. But the Trojans and Ducks will also host him so it’s at least something to watch since he’s no longer playing high school ball in Ohio and five-star USC QB commit Julian Lewis is talking to him about the Trojans as well.

A two-sport standout who could legitimately play high-end Division I basketball as well, Harrison has Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee high on his list. The Bulldogs already have two tight end commitments in Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour but pairing Harrison’s size with Williams in the passing game would be extraordinary.

A Florida State legacy, Carter was committed to the Seminoles but backed off that pledge in January. FSU is still going to be seriously considered in his recruitment but many SEC programs are now getting involved and the one to watch is Georgia. The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove receiver has a teammate, Bo Walker, committed and the Bulldogs are starting to make him a big priority in this class. It wouldn't be a surprise if Carter made trips to Athens in the coming months.

The list remains decently long for the athletic four-star receiver from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County but Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida State are standing out most. It was surprising that Georgia was not mentioned but the Bulldogs won’t be counted out for Gregory, who caught 41 passes for 795 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Visiting Oregon is a priority, as is getting back to USC and LSU for Gregory.

Odom’s recruitment could take off even more this offseason after having thoroughly impressive performances this past season but so far four teams have made the biggest impression. The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout has Oregon, Texas, Miami and Tennessee as the four to watch with a busy offseason of visits ahead plus every major school in the country stops at Bosco during spring practice.

Texas and Georgia have the edge for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei receiver and both schools have been high on Dixon-Wyatt’s list for a long time. Originally from Northern California, Dixon-Wyatt has starred at powerhouse Mater Dei for a few seasons as the Longhorns and Bulldogs have caught his attention. Oregon and USC are absolutely still very much involved but have some room to make up.

Oregon is the one to watch for Harris since he grew up in the state and followed the Ducks closely but others are battling it out for the St. George (Utah) Pine View standout. The four-star tight end also has a great relationship with the coaches at Utah and BYU, and a Southeast swing could make things way more interesting.

Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and many others were involved with the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage receiver but Toney committed to Miami in August and it would be a surprise if he ends up anywhere else. The local standout who caught 49 passes for 773 yards and eight touchdowns this season loves the rebuild under coach Mario Cristobal and his staff. Toney wants to be a part of it.

The four-star receiver from Morton, Miss., stays pretty quiet about his recruitment and has said that all of his offers are important but the feeling is that Ole Miss and LSU could be battling it out for him. Mississippi State – especially under first-year coach Jeff Lebby – should not be minimized. He’s about equidistant to LSU and Ole Miss and about an hour closer to Starkville so distance won’t play a factor here.

