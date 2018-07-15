MCCOY CONSIDERS VISITS

In late June, five-star athlete Bru McCoy narrowed his list to eight, with Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC, Florida State, Washington and UCLA making the cut. Now the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout is looking at official visits. While nothing is finalized yet, McCoy said official trips to USC, Texas and most likely Oklahoma will happen, and he does plan to take all five before making a decision at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The Trojans could be tough to beat with the Mater Dei pipeline there - most recent recruiting cycle five-stars JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown went to USC - but McCoy has talked highly of the Longhorns and the Sooners throughout his recruitment.

UIGALELEI COULD TAKE TRIPS

Top-rated 2020 prospect D.J. Uiagalelei remains open to all programs, but the five-star quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco seems highly interested in Clemson and Oregon early in his recruitment. Uiagalelei has already visited both of those schools and had a great time on each campus - saying his Clemson trip was the best, by far. It’s definitely possible Uiagalelei returns to see the Tigers and the Ducks for a game this season. “I’m still open, but I like those two,” Uiagalelei said. “I like the coaching staffs there and I know the coaches there really well.” In a surprise, the five-star quarterback has not had much ongoing communication with USC. The No. 1 player in the 2020 class, Uiagalelei said he’s more than interested in hearing from the Trojans, but talks have been limited.

STEELE STARTS RECRUITING

Five-star cornerback Chris Steele is now committed to USC. It’s time for the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco star to start recruiting others for this class. Steele has turned his attention mainly to four-star defensive linemen Stephon Wright - who he called his No. 1 target - along with Joshua Pakola and three-star running back Giles Jackson. Of course, Steele also wants four-star tight end and Bosco teammate Jude Wolfe to commit to USC when he makes his decision next month. “I’m just trying to lock down California,” Steele said. “I feel if I can get the best talent in California to commit then that’s a national championship team.”

WOLFE HAS COMMITMENT DATE

Four-star tight end Jude Wolfe has a final list of USC, Notre Dame and Washington, and the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect will announce his commitment on Aug. 3. The Trojans just landed a tight end pledge from four-star Ethan Rae out of Orange (Calif.) Lutheran, but that should play no role in Wolfe’s thinking in the coming weeks. He said USC has made it clear it wants two tight ends in this recruiting class. “At one of the camps, coach (Clay) Helton took me and Ethan aside and said he wanted to bring the two of us in,” Wolfe said. “They got Ethan already, but I also still like my options at Washington and Notre Dame, as well.”

MATER DEI KEEPS WINNING